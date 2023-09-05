The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) has confirmed a record-breaking 8,234 people attended ScottishPower Women’s Premier League matches in August.

This represents nearly a 30 per cent increase compared to the same period last year when the total stood at 6,391.

The 2023/24 season so far has featured four rounds of matches and three rounds of Premier League 2 and the highest attendance was recorded at the Matchday 4 fixture between Rangers and Champions Glasgow City at Broadwood Stadium on Sunday, August 27.

A crowd of 1,196 spectators watched the top-of-the-table clash which was also screened live on BBC ALBA and there was also a record-breaking crowd of 459 for Montrose on opening day. They faced Celtic at Links Park in what was their first ever top-flight match

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, Fiona McIntyre, said: “We are thrilled, at this early stage in the season, to observe a significant increase in attendances across the league.

“The SWPL and our clubs strive to continually improve the product on and off the pitch and we are delighted that more people than ever before are choosing to attend ScottishPower Women’s Premier League matches.

“Last season, total attendances exceeded 100,000, which was a huge milestone for the league to reach in its inaugural year and we know that games moving to major stadiums over the course of last season played a significant part in breaking the 100,000 mark.

“We are confident, given these strong opening numbers and the success of matches in major stadiums last season, we’ll see even more in 2023/24.”

She said it was “fantastic” that Tynecastle and Easter Road have been confirmed as venues for the upcoming derby matches between Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian.

And this Sunday’s clash at Tynecastle(kick-off 16:10) provides, she said, a fantastic opportunity for fans to watch elite women’s football in one of the best stadiums in the country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank fans for their continued support of the SWPL, their clubs, and the whole women’s game. For anyone who has never been to a game before, there has never been a better time to get involved and you can find all the match information on our website at www.swpl.uk.”

PICTURE: action from the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League courtesy of the league and taken by Colin Poultney

Like this: Like Loading...