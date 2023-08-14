Goaltender Andy Little returns to Fife Flyers for his fifth full season, it has been confirmed.



The 26-year-old from Paisley previously back-stopped with Kilmarnock Storm and Solway Sharks before moving to Kirkcaldy.



He has iced for the Kirkcaldy Kestrels and Fife Falcons and Flyers’ new head coach, Tom Coolen, believes Little gives the squad key depth at a very important position. Coolen added: “I look forward to working together and assisting with his development.’



Little said: “I’m excited to be back for another year in Fife and I’m looking forward to see what we can achieve as a team this year. I can’t wait to meet all the boys in September and see all the fans back in the Auld Barn.”

PICTURE: Andy Little on the bench courtesy of Flyers Images

