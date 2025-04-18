Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach, said his men know exactly what is in front of them when they walk out onto the Hampden Park pitch on Saturday in their Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, semi-final with Aberdeen (12.30, BBC One Scotland).

The Men in Maroon will be backed by more than 20,000 fans and the English-born coach said it was crucial that the team use the passion and emotion which will come from the fans to their advantage on the big stage.

He added: “If the supporters see a performance and a team that are giving their all and playing in a certain way in a certain manner then we can feed off each other.”

Reflecting on the failure to secure a top six slot, Critchley (pictured) said: “It is natural to have disappointment. Saturday (at Motherwell) wasn’t a pleasant day, but that is the industry, you have to overcome disappointment.

“You have to put that to the back of your mind and move on. You always get a chance to right a wrong and that comes this Saturday. We’ve earned the right to be there so we need to embrace the challenge.”

