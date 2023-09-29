Hearts supporters will be housed in the South and East Stands at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday, November 5 (3pm).

There is an initial allocation of 18,000 which may rise to 20,000 and the club stressed that they requested and pushed for a 50-50 split of tickets.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Due to previous sales history and the inability to segregate Hampden’s North Stand into subsections, this request was denied.

“Naturally, we are very disappointed at this outcome but we are confident that Hearts supporters will take up our full allocation and turn Hampden into a sea of maroon.”

Tickets start from £28 per adult and £12 for over 65s and under-16s.

Details of on sale dates and criteria will be announced in due course.

PICTURE: one section of the stands at Hampden Park

