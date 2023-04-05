Police Scotland have arrested a 58-year-old man today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

The man who we understand to be Peter Murrell, the husband of former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

As the investigation is ongoing Police Scotland say they are unable to comment further.

An SNP spokesperson said this morning: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

