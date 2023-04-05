An Edinburgh private school’s huge new sports hall has been refused planning permission over concerns it would be an “over-dominant addition” to the rural landscape.

Clifton Hall School’s plans were dealt a blow after the council ruled the proposed gym block was not a “high quality design” and would be built using “inappropriate materials”.

Planners also said the construction could disturb archaeological remains dating back to the middle ages.

Plans lodged by the £4,760-a-term independent school near Newbridge, which boasts a tennis court, swimming pool and a rugby pitch, described the proposed newest extra curricular building as “an indoor sporting facility”, and state that “the building footprint is 648m²’ by six metres high.

However they failed to get approval as planning permission was refused on Monday (April 3).

Clad with metal sheeting, the council said the warehouse-like structure proposed to be erected beside the school’s artificial football field would be “relatively industrial in design”.

In a scathing assessment, planners said it would be “an inappropriate scale and design and would detract from the landscape quality and rural character of the area”.

They added: “The proposal is unacceptable in terms of its height and form, scale and proportions, position on the site and materials and detailing.

“The proposal is of a poor quality and inappropriate design and would have a negative impact on its surroundings and the character of the wider landscape.”

Furthermore they said if permission was granted a “programme of archaeological mitigation” would need to be undertaken as the site is “regarded as being of archaeological potential”.

They said: “Construction of the new structure could disturb archaeological remains dating back to the medieval period associated with the development of Cliftonhall House and Estate.”

The applicant has until July 3 to appeal the decision.

by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter

Sports Hall. Image: Clifton Hall School.

