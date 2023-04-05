On 11 and 12 May the Design It Build It conference will take over the EICC in a bigger version of the in person format used last year.

This conference is nothing to do with housebuilding. It is about building digital products and experts from Netflix, Instagram and Github will present to the delegates sharing their knowledge and experience.

Conference director Andy Greener said: “I’m incredibly excited to bring the Design It; Build It conference back to Edinburgh this year. My focus is on providing delegates access to actionable insights and strategies to take their product development to the next level. With a fantastic lineup of speakers, we are confident that our delegates from across the world will leave feeling inspired and with brand new ideas to apply to their work.”

 DIBI also offers an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and build valuable connections in the industry. Plus, there are more opportunities for those interested to get more involved with the conference by attending workshops lead by industry experts and meet the speakers over dinner on the eve of the conference. 

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s best and brightest. You can Register now for Design It; Build It 2023.

To see the full lineup and get more information, visit the conference website. Here is a flavour of what happened last year:

