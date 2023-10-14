Humza Yousaf Leader of the SNP says that listening campaigning and persuading is the way to win independence.

Ahead of the SNP’s 89th Annual Conference in Aberdeen where he will deliver his first speech at a party conference as party leader on Tuesday, he will first open the party’s debate on its Independence Strategy on Sunday.



The SNP Leader is expected to open the debate saying: “Conference is a time for us to engage in a respectful, democratic process – it is so important, at this of all times, to show debate at its best.



“It is through the democratic process that we will prevail in our cause to win Scotland’s independence.



“There is no short cut that will get us there.



“I tell you what will: listening, campaigning and persuading.”



Addressing the resolution in his name and that of SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Humza Yousaf is expected to say:



“People are crying out for a better future.



“They want to get rid of a Tory government, but are far from convinced by Keir Starmer.



“So it is our duty, our solemn obligation, to set out how independence can bring about that better future.



“That’s why I am proposing that page one, line one of our manifesto should read: ‘Vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country.’



“Because it is through independence, and only through independence, that we can extract ourselves from a failed, Brexit-based UK economy, and win the powers we need to build a stronger, fairer future.”

Earlier on Saturday supporters of independence from all parties linked hands from Bowling in the west to the Falkirk Wheel in a Chain of Freedom. This is a group who say that Westminster is denying Scotland a democratic vote and so it is necessary “to take steps to show the world that the people of Scotland will never give up”.

The members of the human chain lined up along the Forth and Clyde Canal across the breadth of the country.

More photos from the Falkirk Wheel are on our Facebook page here.

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

