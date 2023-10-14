MadeByOrocco, the Edinburgh-based bespoke cabinet making and joinery firm, is undergoing significant growth after doubling its workforce in the last two months.

Specialising in bespoke kitchens, custom wardrobes, home offices and architectural joinery, MadeByOrocco designs and crafts tailored furniture to meet clients’ unique needs.

Rising demand for its specialist services has prompted a raft of new hires with a recent recruitment drive headed by the appointment of Jim Whigham as Workshop Manager.

Formerly with Charlotte James Furniture in the city, he will lead a highly skilled team based at the state-of-the-art bespoke furniture workshop in West Church on Old Edinburgh Road, Dalkeith.

The 19th Century building formerly housed furniture maker Charles Taylor Woodwork and is now home to sister company Orocco, which specialises in high-end builds and renovations.

Cabinetmakers, bench joiners, fitters and designers have also been among the new arrivals, taking the team of specialists to eight.

“It’s fantastic to join MadeByOrocco at this exciting time of growth,” said Jim.

“The business has always had a good reputation for supplying high-quality commissions to local businesses, private clients and commercial joinery projects. MadeByOrocco’s emphasis on tailor-made solutions for their clients means that we are able to respond to even the most complex projects.

“I aim to help MadeByOrocco further build on its success in the coming years, sharing my skills and experience from my 30 years in the trade with this great team.”

MadeByOrocco managing director Mark Ivinson said: “Jim is a talented cabinetmaker and joiner with brilliant leadership skills.

“We are delighted to welcome him to the team and are confident he will play a large part in our future growth plans. It’s a huge achievement to have doubled the staff in our workshop as we continue to expand our services.

“We encourage architects, designers, businesses and homeowners to book an appointment to visit the workshop to help understand our process, the craft and the quality of our work and explore materials and finishes.

“From the early design stage and 3D renders to meticulous attention to detail in the workshop and during fitting, our team is ready to produce fully customisable furniture for homes throughout Edinburgh, the Lothians and beyond.”

