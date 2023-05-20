The national executive of the SNP has announced that they will hold a special independence convention next month in the Caird Hall in Dundee.
The party will invite its members to the event on 24 June to focus on the way that Scotland might hold a legally binding independence referendum.
The party will also hold its annual conference on 15-17 October at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA).
The SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown MSP said: “The SNP, under the leadership of Humza Yousaf, is laser focused on ensuring the people of Scotland have the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.
“We have won election after election and have a cast iron mandate for a fresh independence referendum – but the Westminster system is refusing to respect Scotland’s democratic wishes.
“As the only mass membership political party in Scotland we are calling on our members – the lifeblood of our party and movement – to help us secure that key vote that our country needs.
“Members from every corner of Scotland will join Humza Yousaf, Stephen Flynn and representatives from across the party for the one-day Independence Convention event in Dundee.
“The Tories and Labour Party will no doubt be up in arms about us even discussing Scotland’s constitutional future – but the fact is this that a choice on our future is needed more than ever.
“With Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit Labour party trying to out-Tory the Tories, it’s clear independence is needed to escape a broken Westminster system and to arm the Scottish Parliament with the powers needed to overcome the Tory cost-of-living crisis.
“Only the SNP is offering a positive alternative to the broken Westminster system. And it is only independence that will get rid of damaging Tory governments for good.”
The Leader of the SNP is Humza Yousaf, Mr Brown is the Depute Leader and
New Moderator is ‘humbled’ to take up her new role
The head of global charity, Christian Aid, has been elected the next Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, who has led Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016, will serve as the Kirk’s ambassador at home and abroad for the next 12 months. The 59-year-old minister said she…
Continue Reading New Moderator is ‘humbled’ to take up her new role
Shankland claims game-winner in Tynecastle classic
The result reads Hearts 2, Aberdeen 1 but it does not tell the story of a compelling game and the implications are that the fourth-placed Tynecastle team edge to within two points of Aberdeen who are third with two games left in the cinch Premiership. Those lucky enough to be in the packed ground witnessed a…
Continue Reading Shankland claims game-winner in Tynecastle classic
Review – Anna Karenina at the Lyceum
Raunchy, raw and a bit sweary, this new production is a Scottish-Russian hybrid which brings a fresh and dynamic take to a classic tale. It must have been a daunting task to adapt such a well-loved and beautifully written Tolstoy masterpiece into an earthy, fast-paced play for a contemporary Scottish audience, but this new Lyceum/Bristol…
Ten years of design awards – and more to come
The Blackwood Design Awards (BDA) is celebrating a decade of excellence and innovation by welcoming entrants to take part in the 2023/24 competition. An international awards programme that seeks to find innovative and life-changing inventions and concepts that enhance independent living for people with disabilities, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the competition. The…
Continue Reading Ten years of design awards – and more to come
Check out the Duck and Waffle’s new set menu
In St James Quarter, with its own entrance from the main square at the top of Leith Street, there is another world. The Edinburgh Duck & Waffle is one of only two in the UK, where the interior alone is sumptuous – and then there is the food. There are many dishes on offer (and…
Continue Reading Check out the Duck and Waffle’s new set menu
Cute cygnets out for a paddle in the park
We are really lucky in Edinburgh to enjoy so much wildlife close to the city centre. Photographer Alan Simpson spotted these five cygnets with their parents out for a paddle. And one or two of their brothers or sisters was still to hatch into the big world. Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh. Cygnets at Inverleith…