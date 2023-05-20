The national executive of the SNP has announced that they will hold a special independence convention next month in the Caird Hall in Dundee.

The party will invite its members to the event on 24 June to focus on the way that Scotland might hold a legally binding independence referendum.

The party will also hold its annual conference on 15-17 October at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA).

The SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown MSP said: “The SNP, under the leadership of Humza Yousaf, is laser focused on ensuring the people of Scotland have the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

“We have won election after election and have a cast iron mandate for a fresh independence referendum – but the Westminster system is refusing to respect Scotland’s democratic wishes.

“As the only mass membership political party in Scotland we are calling on our members – the lifeblood of our party and movement – to help us secure that key vote that our country needs.

“Members from every corner of Scotland will join Humza Yousaf, Stephen Flynn and representatives from across the party for the one-day Independence Convention event in Dundee.

“The Tories and Labour Party will no doubt be up in arms about us even discussing Scotland’s constitutional future – but the fact is this that a choice on our future is needed more than ever.

“With Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit Labour party trying to out-Tory the Tories, it’s clear independence is needed to escape a broken Westminster system and to arm the Scottish Parliament with the powers needed to overcome the Tory cost-of-living crisis.

“Only the SNP is offering a positive alternative to the broken Westminster system. And it is only independence that will get rid of damaging Tory governments for good.”

Keith Brown MSP, Depute Leader of the SNP PHOTO The Scottish Government

