The head of global charity, Christian Aid, has been elected the next Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, who has led Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016, will serve as the Kirk’s ambassador at home and abroad for the next 12 months.
The 59-year-old minister said she is “beyond humbled, inexpressibly honoured and more than a wee bit excited” to represent the Church in this role.
Mrs Foster-Fulton said she is looking forward to meeting and encouraging people involved in church work at local, national and international levels at a time of unprecedented challenge and opportunity.
She was passed the official ring and chain of office by the outgoing Moderator, Very Rev Dr Iain Greenshields.
Mrs Foster-Fulton said: “I am beyond humbled, inexpressibly honoured and more than a wee bit excited to be your Moderator.
“Thank you for your trust, your prayers and the commitment you share to be part of the body of Christ in this place.”
Mrs Foster-Fulton told the General Assembly that she has gone a “bit rogue” with her choice of official Moderator clothing but said there is a reason.
“It has felt like an extraordinary time in the life of the planet, the life of the country and the life of the Church of Scotland,” she added.
“Green is the liturgical colour for ‘ordinary time’ and it reminds us, throughout history, the world, the country, the Church, have experienced extraordinary challenges,” she added.
“And it has been the grit, the determination and the hopeful imagination of individuals and communities who have risen together to those challenges.
“Ordinary time is extraordinary and we know what is at stake – all we need to do is look around us.
“There is a South African phrase ‘Ubuntu’ – best translated ‘I am because you are’.
“The body of Christ has work to do – love to share, justice and equity to seek.
“When I look at you wonderful people, I see an audacious hope.
“So General Assembly, right reverend, let’s roll up our sleeves and bring it.”
Born and raised in South Carolina in the USA, Mrs Foster-Fulton is married to Rev Stuart Fulton, a fellow Church of Scotland minister who serves the parish of Newlands South Church in Glasgow.
The couple, who live in Glasgow, have two adult daughters, Alex and Gracie.
The new Moderator has experience working in parishes, hospital chaplaincy and was convener of the former Church and Society Council of the Church of Scotland from 2012-16.
Ordained as a Church of Scotland minister in 1999, Mrs Foster-Fulton’s first charge was Camelon Irving Parish Church in Falkirk where she spent four years.
The married couple took up the role of co-pastors for the PCUSA congregation in Seneca, South Carolina, and stayed for four years before returning to Scotland, the place that the Moderator Designate considers home.
In 2007, Mrs Foster-Fulton was appointed associate minister at Dunblane Cathedral where she served for 10 years before taking up her current role at Christian Aid.
She recently became a grandmother and she said her new role has “shifted her perspective and given new meaning” to her commitment to try and make the world a better place.
“There are hefty challenges facing the Church of Scotland, there are monumental challenges facing the world and the church is not exempt,” added the Moderator.
“Across our global neighbourhood, we face a triple threat, ones that feed on each other – climate change, conflict and COVID.
“Together, they add pressure on well-being, a sense of home and culture, on finances and resources – and sadly unsurprising, it is the most vulnerable who suffer most.
“Being a living, breathing, reforming and loving body of Christ in this place continues to be the mission and ministry of the Church of Scotland.”
Dr Greenshields told the new Moderator that he recognised that this is a proud moment for her and her family.
“You bring considerable and unique experience with you to this important role and calling,” he said.
“Your face and voice are well known to the General Assembly as you served as convener of the Church and Society Council and helped to advance the Church’s work on human rights, climate justice and support for people struggling with poverty in Scotland as well as overseas.
“You campaign relentlessly for what is right in Christ’s name.
“It is in your DNA to be a voice for those in greatest need in our world.
“It is a privilege to honour someone of such vigour and determination and faith should be chosen as the next Moderator of the General Assembly.
“May the Lord bless you in all that you seek to do to promote the cause of Christ.”
SNP to hold independence convention next month
The national executive of the SNP has announced that they will hold a special independence convention next month in the Caird Hall in Dundee. The party will invite its members to the event on 24 June to focus on the way that Scotland might hold a legally binding independence referendum. The party will also hold…
Continue Reading SNP to hold independence convention next month
Shankland claims game-winner in Tynecastle classic
The result reads Hearts 2, Aberdeen 1 but it does not tell the story of a compelling game and the implications are that the fourth-placed Tynecastle team edge to within two points of Aberdeen who are third with two games left in the cinch Premiership. Those lucky enough to be in the packed ground witnessed a…
Continue Reading Shankland claims game-winner in Tynecastle classic
Review – Anna Karenina at the Lyceum
Raunchy, raw and a bit sweary, this new production is a Scottish-Russian hybrid which brings a fresh and dynamic take to a classic tale. It must have been a daunting task to adapt such a well-loved and beautifully written Tolstoy masterpiece into an earthy, fast-paced play for a contemporary Scottish audience, but this new Lyceum/Bristol…
Ten years of design awards – and more to come
The Blackwood Design Awards (BDA) is celebrating a decade of excellence and innovation by welcoming entrants to take part in the 2023/24 competition. An international awards programme that seeks to find innovative and life-changing inventions and concepts that enhance independent living for people with disabilities, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the competition. The…
Continue Reading Ten years of design awards – and more to come
Check out the Duck and Waffle’s new set menu
In St James Quarter, with its own entrance from the main square at the top of Leith Street, there is another world. The Edinburgh Duck & Waffle is one of only two in the UK, where the interior alone is sumptuous – and then there is the food. There are many dishes on offer (and…
Continue Reading Check out the Duck and Waffle’s new set menu
Cute cygnets out for a paddle in the park
We are really lucky in Edinburgh to enjoy so much wildlife close to the city centre. Photographer Alan Simpson spotted these five cygnets with their parents out for a paddle. And one or two of their brothers or sisters was still to hatch into the big world. Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh. Cygnets at Inverleith…