The Spartans FC manager, Douglas Samuel, has been named the first Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month for August, after leading his newly promoted side to an unbeaten start to their first campaign in the division.

After opening draws with Clyde and Dumbarton, Samuel then guided The Spartans to wins over Elgin City and Peterhead during August to join Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose and Stranraer on eight points at the top of the table.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “What a terrific start to life in the SPFL it has been for Douglas and everybody involved at Ainslie Park.

“After ten years in The Lowland League and play-off promotion last season, they have proved to be an exciting addition to League Two and are already laying down a strong foundation for a successful season in the division.

“After a strong performance in their League Cup group, the results against Dumbarton and Peterhead, who are likely to be challengers for the title, have made everybody sit up and take notice. My congratulations go to Douglas, his coaching staff and everybody involved at Spartans on winning the first Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month award of the season.”

Douglas Samuel, manager of The Spartans FC, said: “I’m delighted to accept the award on behalf of the coaching team and wider support staff. It’s a huge testament to how well the players have adjusted and embraced the step up to SPFL 2. It’s a huge challenge but one we are determined to enjoy.”

