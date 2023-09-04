Nominations have just opened for the person who will receive the Edinburgh Award for 2023.

The council just agreed to widen eligibility criteria, and now people who have a “substantial association with Edinburgh” will be included. Previously those who had not either been born or lived in Edinburgh were excluded. The panel which decides on the winner of the Edinburgh Award is now keen to welcome nominations reflecting the diversity of the city.

The Edinburgh Award has been made to individuals who have made a unique contribution to Edinburgh with names such as Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, Sir Tom Farmer and Ken Buchanan included in the list of previous winners.

The nominations process will remain open for four weeks after which the recipient will be selected by a panel chaired the the Rt Hon Lord Provost.

The Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge said: “I am delighted that common sense has prevailed and someone who clearly has a substantial association to Edinburgh will be eligible to receive the Edinburgh Award.

“Edinburgh has been a global force in many fields, for over two centuries and this is down to the character, achievement, and excellence of our citizens. The Edinburgh Award represents an opportunity to celebrate exceptional individuals who make Edinburgh the fantastic city we see today and have enhanced the city’s reputation nationally and internationally.

“By nominating someone you can help us showcase these people and give that person the recognition and praise they deserve.

“From outstanding individual feats to the work of community groups, as Lord Provost I am consistently inspired by the ways in which the citizens of Edinburgh calmly persevere and look out for one another. This speaks to the very heart of our capital city and is a source of huge personal pride. If this reminds you of someone, I urge you to put forward a nomination.

“Edinburgh, its reputation, and its enduring global appeal is down to its people. Now looking for its 17th recipient, The Edinburgh Award needs the help of our communities, citizens and businesses to come together and find a worthy winner.”

Nominations open today (September 4) and close at 5pm on October 2, 2023.

More details about the criteria for the Edinburgh Award 2023 and to submit a nomination can be found here.

Fergus Linehan, Director of the Edinburgh International Festival, winner of The Edinburgh Award 2021

Ken Buchanan with the Edinburgh Award in 2017

L-R Lady Anne Farmer, Sir Tom Farmer and the Rt Hon Lord Provost Donald Wilson at The Edinburgh Award 5 March 2016 PHOTO Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...