Edinburgh residents are invited to join the Scottish Land Commission online at its latest virtual public meeting.
The meeting aims to give people the opportunity to talk about their local land, sharing the issues and questions they may have, and to find out about the Commission’s work to make more of Scotland’s land.
The informal meeting is one of a number which are being held – from Caithness and Sutherland to Dumfries and Galloway, and from Aberdeen to Skye, Raasay and Wester Ross – to learn about residents’ views on the land in their local areas, and give the public a better understanding of the Commission’s work on land reform and the role of land in creating a successful Scotland.
Chair of the Scottish Land Commission, Andrew Thin, said: “Land is at the heart of Scotland’s identity, economy and communities, so it matters that it is owned and used in a fair and productive way.
“We are keen to meet with people across the country to discuss the work we are doing to deliver change so that the ownership and use of land realises Scotland’s potential.”
The meetings cover a wide range of topics – from modernising land ownership and transforming vacant and derelict land, to housing, land rights and responsibilities, and the work of the Tenant Farming Commissioner.
Andrew Thin added: “We want to speak with as many people as possible and are using online meetings to make that happen. Advances in technology have made virtual meetings much more accessible to a majority of the population, and we would encourage people to join us from the comfort of their own home to discuss how we can make more of Scotland’s land for Scotland’s people.”
The free event is being held online on Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 7:00 pm and all Edinburgh residents are welcome to attend.
Book your free place now on the Scottish Land Commission’s website at: landcommission.gov.scot/Edinburgh
Cricket Scotland must weed out institutional racism
Lothian MSP, Foysol Choudhury, has reacted to the claim by a former member of the Scotland cricket team that everyone should think twice about speaking out about racism. Mr Choudhury is adamant that racism needs to be tackled not only in sport but also in wider society. Mr Choudhury is the first Bangladeshi born MSP…
Continue Reading Cricket Scotland must weed out institutional racism
Edinburgh Trams shortlisted for Operator of the Year
Edinburgh Trams is on track for an award at an event being held to celebrate excellence in the Scottish transport sector. Following a series of wins over the past year, Edinburgh Trams is now on the shortlist for the prestigious title of Operator of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards. The company has also…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Trams shortlisted for Operator of the Year
Do we all agree that we need a monarchy?
As we approach the Coronation, some in Scotland have been considering the alternatives to monarchy and unelected heads of state. One of those groups is Our Republic, (the Scottish campaign for a Republic) who are holding a rally on Calton Hill on Saturday afternoon challenging the Coronation and proposing an elected Head of State who…
Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder
Detectives in Edinburgh have renewed an appeal for information in connection with an attempted murder in Davidson Mains. The incident happened on Main Street around 12.05am on Friday, 21 April, 2023. A 20-year-old had been in a pub on Main Street and left the premises at around midnight. Soon after exiting the building, three men,…
Continue Reading Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder
SNP appoints new auditor as account deadline looms
The leader of the SNP Humza Yousaf has confirmed the appointment of a new auditor for both the party and the SNP Westminster group’s accounts, over six months after Johnston Carmichael quit the job. The appointment of AMS Accountants comes 28 days before the 31 May deadline to file the accounts at Westminster. The leader…
Continue Reading SNP appoints new auditor as account deadline looms
Life’s a beach with a move to a new home in Portobello
Homebuyers who have always dreamed of living by the sea can reserve now and move in in time for summer, with a range of new Barratt Developments’ properties available near the coast in Edinburgh and the Lothians. Barratt Developments – which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – is encouraging first time buyers and…
Continue Reading Life’s a beach with a move to a new home in Portobello