Detectives in Edinburgh have renewed an appeal for information in connection with an attempted murder in Davidson Mains.
The incident happened on Main Street around 12.05am on Friday, 21 April, 2023.
A 20-year-old had been in a pub on Main Street and left the premises at around midnight.
Soon after exiting the building, three men, dressed in dark coloured clothing and balaclavas, attacked the man with a weapon.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance with serious injuries.
Enquiries have established a dark coloured 4×4 vehicle, possibly a Range Rover, closely followed by a smaller light coloured car and a further light coloured vehicle were driving from Quality Street onto Main Street around 12.01am on the date of the attack.
A cyclist also travelled from Cramond Road South onto Quality Street at the time and returned minutes later.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “None of these vehicles were involved in the attack but they passed the area shortly before or while the incident was ongoing.
“The occupants may have information which could help our investigation so if this was you please get in touch and speak to our officers. If you believe this was you and you have kept dashcam footage then again we would be keen to review this.
“I would also urge anyone else who may have information about the incident but has not yet spoken to police to get in touch as soon as you can.
“Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 0010 of 21, April, 2023. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”
