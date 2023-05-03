Homebuyers who have always dreamed of living by the sea can reserve now and move in in time for summer, with a range of new Barratt Developments’ properties available near the coast in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Barratt Developments – which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – is encouraging first time buyers and downsizers to take advantage of the homebuilder’s cost-saving initiatives and find their new ideal home, located a stone’s throw away from a number of coastal walks and beaches.

An array of two and three-bed properties at Cammo Meadows in Edinburgh, The Strand in Portobello and St Clements Brae in Wallyford, East Lothian are now ready to be moved into ahead of the warm weather, with each development less than a ten-minute drive from golden sands.

Located close to the City Bypass, the properties are perfect for first time buyers looking for work-life balance or those downsizing to quieter surroundings.

To make the move seamless, Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, is currently offering buyers £1,000 for every £20,000 spent, plus flooring included. This cash from the initiative can be used towards a deposit, mortgage repayments or moving costs. A number of selected homes also include upgraded options.

In addition to a high-quality finish, buyers can expect their home to be energy efficient. According to Barratt Developments’ Tackling the Cost of Living Crisis – 2023 Report, more than 55% of Scots are considering buying a new build home to save on energy bills.

The recent ‘Watt a Save’ report from the Home Buyers’ Federation (HBF) showed that around 84% of new builds have an energy efficiency rating of A or B, compared to just 4% of existing housing in the UK. Thanks to advanced systems and technologies, all Barratt homes are now up to 63% more energy efficient, which could save homeowners up to £3,100 per year on bills.

Anne Ross, sales director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “Location is key when we build our homes, so we’re proud to be able to offer a selection of ‘ready-to-move-into’ properties in some of the most popular areas in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

“These homes are perfect for first time buyers or downsizers looking to mix the hubbub of the capital with suburban living. If people reserve now, they can be moved in in time for summer and the process is made even easier with our current incentives – which include mortgage repayments and flooring, in addition to improved energy efficiency. Homebuyers are urged to move quickly, as we expect these homes to be snapped up fast.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in the North and West of Scotland also have limited availability on homes ready to move into before summer.

