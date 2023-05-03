A 19-year-old man has been arrested following enquiries into the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Princes Street Gardens.
The incident occurred around 3.45am on Monday 1 May, 2023. The gardens were closed to the public on Monday while police conducted their investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Five things you need to know today
Friends Group Join the Friends of Montgomery Street Park at their AGM at Hillside Bowling Club on 30 May at 8pm(enter down the stairs at 9a Brunton Place). This is a voluntary group which seeks to improve the park for everyone’s benefit. They would like any new members to join them and get involved in…
City Region Deal – delivery plan published
The Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal Joint Committee approved a delivery plan in March which has now been published on its website. The document – the Regional Prosperity Framework Delivery Plan – sets out the ways in which the £1 billion investment generated by the deal will be used to deliver its…
Firm tots up 40 years in business
Borders success story targets fresh growth after hitting major milestone. An accountancy firm has clocked up 40 years in business and has increased its turnover from £200,000 in the 1990s to more than £4 million today. Accountancy firm Douglas Home & Co says it is thriving in its 40th year, serving a growing client list across…