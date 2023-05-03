A 19-year-old man has been arrested following enquiries into the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Princes Street Gardens.

The incident occurred around 3.45am on Monday 1 May, 2023. The gardens were closed to the public on Monday while police conducted their investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

