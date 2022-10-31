Stobo Castle Health Spa is proud to announce it has been crowned the best ‘Luxury Romantic Destination Spa’ in the world at this year’s prestigious World Luxury Spa Awards.
The winners of the annual World Luxury Awards were announced at a glitzy affair at Swandor Topkapi Palace, Antalya, Turkey. The World Luxury Spa Awards are acknowledged as the pinnacle of achievement for luxury spas worldwide, with voting cast by guests and service excellence.
World Luxury Awards Marketing Director, Michael Hunter-Smith said: “We congratulate this year’s winners. True luxury is not easily attained. It takes highly efficient and dedicated staff who are willing to go the extra mile and stop at nothing to ensure that every guest feels cared for and no challenge goes unresolved. This is the definition of luxury. It is what makes the winners shine.”
For more than four decades and three generations, the Winyard Family have run a luxurious destination spa with an international reputation for tranquillity and a positive approach to health and wellbeing in a restored Scottish landmark building in Peebles-shire.
Stobo Castle’s Managing Director, Elliott Winyard, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be recognised on such a prestigious stage for the dedication and commitment that our team at Stobo Castle continually and consistently deliver to our much loved and valued guests. There is something extremely romantic and magical about escaping to a Scottish Castle and we are very proud to be crowned as the Global Winner for best Luxury Romantic Destination Spa.”
Deep sea pantomime competition launched for children
The Brunton in Musselburgh has teamed up with the town’s East Coast Restaurant for the first time to launch a new festive pantomime competition with a nautical twist. Children from all over East Lothian are being encouraged to make a creative splash by drawing or painting a colourful picture of their favourite deep-sea creature as…
Edinburgh school pupils take part in My Amazing Brain
Primary pupils from Edinburgh take part in My Amazing Brain, a Scotland-wide initiative aimed at ensuring their brains stay healthy throughout life. The Scottish Government-backed scheme, led by the Brain Health Scotland initiative, and supported by the charity Alzheimer Scotland, will encourage children to take steps that minimise the risk of diseases that can lead…
Leith Collective Christmas tree and festive food exchange begins on Tuesday
The cost of living crisis continues but with Christmas just next month the local Community Interest Company, The Leith Collective is working hard to ensure those in need can still experience and enjoy the spirit of Christmas. On Tuesday will the charity begins its Christmas tree and festive food exchange in all three of its…
House of Commons debate to discuss Edinburgh Airport flight paths
JARDINE SECURES PARLIAMENTARY DEBATE ON EDINBURGH AIRPORT FLIGHT PATHS Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has secured a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday to try and resolve the matter of the proposed flight paths between the Civil Aviation Authority and Edinburgh Airport. The uncertainty over new flight paths has been going on for more than five…
Police issue CCTV image in assault search
Police Scotland has released an image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to an assault in Edinburgh. The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Tuesday 18 October, 2022 in Murrayburn Place. The man photographed below is described as 16 to 18-years-old, around six feet tall, and was wearing…
Light up a Life appeal begins today – backed by the late Mary Moriarty
St Columba’s Hospice Care has begun its 45th annual Light Up A Life appeal, which offers people across Edinburgh and the Lothians the opportunity to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died. This year’s appeal is backed by The Queen of Leith, Mary Moriarty, who, prior to her death on…
