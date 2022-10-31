Stobo Castle Health Spa is proud to announce it has been crowned the best ‘Luxury Romantic Destination Spa’ in the world at this year’s prestigious World Luxury Spa Awards.

The winners of the annual World Luxury Awards were announced at a glitzy affair at Swandor Topkapi Palace, Antalya, Turkey. The World Luxury Spa Awards are acknowledged as the pinnacle of achievement for luxury spas worldwide, with voting cast by guests and service excellence.

World Luxury Awards Marketing Director, Michael Hunter-Smith said: “We congratulate this year’s winners. True luxury is not easily attained. It takes highly efficient and dedicated staff who are willing to go the extra mile and stop at nothing to ensure that every guest feels cared for and no challenge goes unresolved. This is the definition of luxury. It is what makes the winners shine.”

For more than four decades and three generations, the Winyard Family have run a luxurious destination spa with an international reputation for tranquillity and a positive approach to health and wellbeing in a restored Scottish landmark building in Peebles-shire.

Stobo Castle’s Managing Director, Elliott Winyard, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be recognised on such a prestigious stage for the dedication and commitment that our team at Stobo Castle continually and consistently deliver to our much loved and valued guests. There is something extremely romantic and magical about escaping to a Scottish Castle and we are very proud to be crowned as the Global Winner for best Luxury Romantic Destination Spa.”

Photo (L-R): Stephen, Taylor, Mitchell and Mandy Winyard

