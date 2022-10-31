The cost of living crisis continues but with Christmas just next month the local Community Interest Company, The Leith Collective is working hard to ensure those in need can still experience and enjoy the spirit of Christmas. On Tuesday will the charity begins its Christmas tree and festive food exchange in all three of its Scottish stores.
Locals are asked to search their homes for any unwanted Christmas trees and decorations that may be languishing in cupboards and attics. And any non-perishable store cupboard essentials and festive treats are also being accepted.
All items will be available for anyone to collect at Ocean Terminal, Fort Kinnaird and St Enoch Centre completely free of charge, no questions asked.
The Christmas initiative comes just a month after the launch of The Leith Collective’s winter coat exchange which has received an overwhelming response so far, with more than 1,000 coats donated and collected by locals.
Founder of Leith Collective, Sara Thomson, explains why she is keen to build on the momentum of the winter coat exchange and go further to help those who are struggling. She said: “For many people, 2022 has been a real financial struggle, and buying a Christmas tree and festive food will prove to be too much of a stretch this year. These things aren’t ‘essentials’, and it’s highly likely that for them Christmas will be yet another casualty of the cost of living crisis. But I believe everyone deserves to have a nice Christmas, and what better way to spread festive cheer than by donating to others and lifting their spirits when they need it most.”
Christmas trees and non-perishable festive food can be dropped off or collected at The Leith Collective at Ocean Terminal, The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird, and The Clydeside Collective at St Enoch Centre during opening hours.
It is hoped that by hosting the Christmas tree and festive food exchange in these accessible locations that those currently experiencing difficulties will be able to receive a much-needed helping hand.
- The Leith Collective at Ocean Terminal
Ocean Drive
Edinburgh
EH6 6JJ
Opening hours: Monday – Saturday 11am – 6pm, and Sunday 11am – 5pm
- The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird
Newcraighall
Edinburgh
EH15 3RD
Opening hours: 10am – 8pm seven days a week
- The Clydeside Collective at St Enoch Centre
Glasgow
G1 4BW
Opening hours: 10am – 5pm, seven days a week
