Fort Kinnaird has joined up with one of its independent retailers, the Leith Collective, to launch a free Christmas jumper exchange.

Visitors are being invited to hand in clean, pre-loved festive knitwear of all sizes to the retailer, located next to Boots, from this week up until Christmas. The jumpers will be available for anyone to take home for free and it will be one way to support the local community this festive season.

Leith Collective has run a successful winter coat exchange with hundreds of people donating and picking up coats in its Edinburgh stores.

Fort Kinnaird has also committed to give £1 for every donated jumper to its Edinburgh-based charity partner, Thistle Foundation.

The charity provides local and national support to people living with long-term health conditions or challenging life situations. Through one-to-one wellbeing coaching, group-based wellbeing courses and peer-led activities, Thistle Foundation supports people to lead good lives and achieve what matters most to them. Thistle also run the Adaptive Cycle Hire Scheme for the council.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know many people will have festive jumpers sitting unused in their homes. By donating them to our appeal they will not only free up some much-needed cupboard space, but they’ll also be directly supporting people in their community at what is likely to be a very difficult time, and helping the environment by not throwing the clothing away.

“We’re proud to have Thistle as our charity partner and thank the Leith Collective for helping us support them further this Christmas. The team does incredible work, providing vital support to those who need it most in our local community.”

William Oviatt, Head of Fundraising at Thistle Foundation said: “We are delighted to be Fort Kinnaird’s charity partner. At Thistle Foundation we believe in a world of inclusion, free of isolation and loneliness, where a health crisis shouldn’t mean a life crisis. This support will help us to ensure that people who are living with long-term health conditions such as Parkinson’s, arthritis, the effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic, or mental health conditions, have the support they need to live well.”

Fort Kinnaird announced its partnership with Thistle in February 2022 and has since been raising money for the Edinburgh charity through the centre’s Giving Box.

Fort Kinnaird is open 9am – 9pm on weekdays and 9am – 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

www.fortkinnaird.com

Unwrapped christmas present revealing woollen jumper and other presents

Like this: Like Loading...