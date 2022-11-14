Maria Rud and Tommy Smith, along with St Giles’ Cathedral, present an evening of solo saxophone and live painting, projected onto the East Wall of the cathedral.

After a successful recording of ‘Where Rivers Meet’ with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, Maria and Tommy join forces again for a unique collaboration within St Giles’ 12th century walls.

This is promised to be a truly unique experience, come along to see the cathedral in a whole new light.

Maria Rud is a painter living and working in Edinburgh. She has worked in many art fields including fashion design, book illustration, television, film, stained glass, ceramics and art glass. She developed “The AniMotion Show” which brings together painting and music in real time.

Tommy Smith at St Giles

The concept was launched by the National Museum Of Scotland in collaboration with Evelyn Glennie. Since the launch, the show toured in USA, China and Europe, and this evening returns to the heart of Edinburgh.

Tommy Smith OBE is an Edinburgh-born jazz saxophonist, composer and educator, who began his prolific career at the age of just 14. He studied at Berklee, and has toured 50+ countries, composed over 300 works, recorded 30 solo albums, and collaborated with musicians, poets, and visual artists from all over the world.

He founded the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra the Tommy Smith Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Scotland’s first full-time jazz course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland to provide support and education for the best young jazz musicians in the country. He returns to St Giles’ this evening after a sold-out solo performance in July 2021.

