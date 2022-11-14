In 2019 black cab drivers set up Edinburgh Poppy Cabs following a model used in London a decade before.

This year they say they were “honoured” to convey veterans to the Service of Remembrance held at the Quad outside the City Chambers free of charge in recognition of their service.

In 2020 the cab drivers raised around £1,500 to veterans charities by selling custom made badged of London black cab Austin FX3 with a poppy. This year the badge is modelled on a horse drawn hansom cab.

If you would like to buy a badge or get to know more about the service for next year then email scotlandpoppycabs@gmail.com

Here are some of the veterans who used Edinburgh Poppy Cabs this past weekend:

