JARDINE SECURES PARLIAMENTARY DEBATE ON EDINBURGH AIRPORT FLIGHT PATHS
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has secured a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday to try and resolve the matter of the proposed flight paths between the Civil Aviation Authority and Edinburgh Airport.
The uncertainty over new flight paths has been going on for more than five years, in part because of delays resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The previous plans which Edinburgh Airport submitted were rejected by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in October 2018. The whole process had to be restarted and go through the new stages which are part of the national air space planning known as CAP1616.
The CAA plans to begin a formal consultation for the CAP1616 review this winter.
Ms Jardine said: “The uncertainty surrounding this issue is of great frustration to many of my constituents, particularly residents in Cramond. The holdup is not good for anyone. That is why an update in Parliament is needed.
“This has been an issue that remains unresolved. We really do need to find a solution.
“I appreciate that the Civil Aviation Authority has a process to go through, and that it will take time, but we need better communication on what is happening.”
