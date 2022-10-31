Police Scotland has released an image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to an assault in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Tuesday 18 October, 2022 in Murrayburn Place.

The man photographed below is described as 16 to 18-years-old, around six feet tall, and was wearing a grey-coloured top, jogging bottoms, sunglasses and black gloves.

One man, aged 22, has been charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford said: “I would urge the man or anyone who knows who he is to get in touch with us.



“Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3811 of Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

