Brett Morgan’s cinematic experience follows the unseen footage and marvellous musical journey of David Bowie in Moonage Daydream (15) and it is one of the varied offerings at The Brunton (pictured) in the next few weeks.

It is on Wednesday, November 9 (7.30pm) and is the first officially sanctioned movie on the artist and is told through Bowie’s own narration in this kaleidoscopic film.

The National Theatre of Scotland bring May Sumbwanyambe’s play Enough of Him to life on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November at 7.30pm. Based on a true story, it explores the life of Joseph Knight, an African man enslaved by plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn and brought to Scotland to serve in his Perthshire mansion.

What happens when Joseph’s dreams clash with those of the man who owns him? This compelling drama explores power and tensions between those who are enslaved and those who are free, servants and masters, husbands and wives.

On Tuesday 15, November at noon, there is a lunchtime concert in Venue 2. Enjoy soup and a sandwich served in the upstairs bar then the music of Jonathan Leibowitz, clarinet, and Eran Sulkin, piano.

Leibowitz has already performed with the Israel Philharmonic and will make his debut with the London Mozart Players later this year. Poulenc, Brahms and Debussy wrote some of their most beautiful music for clarinet.

The Manfreds arrive on Tuesday 15 November at 7.30pm with a list of some of the most iconic music of the 1960s. The ’60s group Manfred Mann is now considered, more than ever, one of the finest and most respected bands from that era. Their numerous hits were R&B-based with an undercurrent of jazz, an unusual but winning combination.

See How They Run (12A) on Wednesday 16 November at 7:30pm is a new crime movie starring Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager new rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan).

Watch them tackle an investigation of mysterious homicide that leads within the glamorous underground theatre with unknown dangers and mishaps ahead. Directed by Tom George.

