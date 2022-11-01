Jet2.com has partnered with Yorkshire Tea to introduce the popular tea brand to its new in-flight menu and the hot drink will be available to buy on-board or offered as a hot drink option with pre-ordered adult meals.

It will be served in Yorkshire Tea’s well-known, 12oz plant-based red cups and the airline’s in-flight menu also has a number of other new additions.

From November 8, customers can enjoy Pizza Twists in two flavours, Margherita and Pepperoni and the airline is launching a new vegan and gluten-free snack box featuring Nairn oatcakes, hummus, tomato dip, Love Corn and Hip Salted Caramel Chocolate. The snack box will be available to buy on-board only.

The Ploughman’s Snack Box is back by popular demand and includes classics like Jacob’s cream crackers, Branston pickle, Applewood and Ilchester cheese spreads, plus Mini Cheddars.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering the very best customer service in every area, and that includes offering a wide selection of classic snacks, healthy food options, sweet treats, and refreshing drinks while customers jet away with us.”

Ben Newbury, Yorkshire Tea’s marketing lead, said: “We’re chuffed to be partnering with Jet2.com.”

