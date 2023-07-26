Wildfires continue to create problems in Greece and Rhodes in particular.

Jet2 have issued an update for their customers.

A spokesperson said: “By the end of Wednesday 26 July Jet2.com will have operated 20 flights to the UK from Rhodes so far this week – a combination of repatriation flights and scheduled flights – which have continued to meet the demand we have seen.

“We continue to fly aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring our customers back to the UK on their scheduled flights, as well as any additional Jet2customers who wish to return to the UK.

“Our hugely expanded team of colleagues in Rhodes, highly visible in their red uniforms, continue to be present throughout resorts and at Rhodes Airport to look after our customers. We know that many customers have been through a difficult time, however we have continued to work hard to look after everyone, and we are extremely grateful to our teams for their hard work.

“All flights and holidays to Rhodes remain cancelled up to and including Sunday 30 July. We have already contacted affected customers with regards to their refund and rebooking options.

“It is very clear how much people want to go on their well-deserved holidays, as the number of people rebooking holidays for this summer is hugely encouraging. We thank every single customer for their patience, understanding and loyalty.”

And the airline has issued this further guidance for those wishing to travel next week:

Important updates for customers due to travel to Rhodes from Monday 31st July onwards:

“We know how important holidays are to our customers. Our experienced teams of customer service and risk and safety experts have conducted many rigorous and detailed assessments, including visits to every hotel and villa in affected areas, to understand what the holiday experience is like across the island.

Northern Rhodes

For customers due to travel to the north of Rhodes from Monday 31 July onwards, we want to assure everyone that hotels, villas, and resorts are operating as normal. Customers due to travel to the following resorts from Monday 31 July onwards can continue to look forward to their holidays, and our normal terms and conditions apply.

Afandou

Faliraki

Ialyssos

Ixia

Kalithea

Kolymbia

Kremasti

Pastida

Rhodes Town

Theologos

Lardos, Lindos, Kalathos and Pefkos

Our experienced teams of customer service and risk & safety experts have visited every single one of our hotels and villas throughout these resorts, as well as the resorts themselves, to conduct rigorous and detailed assessments. They have confirmed that operations are normal, so customers due to travel to these resorts from Monday 31 July onwards can continue to look forward to their holidays, and our normal terms and conditions apply.

Gennadi, Kiotari and Lachania

Following visits to these resorts, we have taken the decision to cancel all holidays up to and including Sunday 13 August. We are contacting affected customers to let them know how we can help them to arrange an alternative holiday or cancel with a full refund, which will of course be processed quickly.

Jet2 planes

