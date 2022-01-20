Jet2.com has responded to strong demand from skiers and snowboarders looking to get back to the slopes and airports at Edinburgh and Glasgow are two of the departure points.

Confirmation came after the Swiss Government said pre-arrival testing is no longer required for vaccinated customers.

Bookings are strong to all of the eight ski destinations that Jet2.com operates to, Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Lyon, Salzburg, Turin and Barcelona (Andorra).

Here is a run down of additional services to Geneva from Birmingham (Saturday 2 and 9 April), Glasgow (Saturday 2 and 9 April), Leeds Bradford (Saturday 16 April), Manchester (Saturday 2 and 23 April) and London Stansted (Sundays from 27 March to 10 April and Saturday 2 and 16 April).

The company is offering ten per cent off all ski flights and Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Skiers and snowboarders have missed out on the best part of two ski seasons over the past couple of years, so they are absolutely jumping at the opportunity to hit the slopes once again.

“All eight ski destinations that we have on sale this winter are looking extremely popular, and it is obvious that snow sports fans want to make the ski season last for as long as possible too.

“In response to that, we are expanding our Easter ski programme so that customers have even more choice when it comes to hitting the best slopes in Europe. With our ski flights restarting to France this weekend too, we are looking ahead to a very popular and successful ski season.”

Chambery – ski flights on sale from five UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted), offering quick and easy access to world-famous ski resorts in France, including the Three Valleys. The popular ski areas of the Alpe d’Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d’Isère are easily accessible from Chambery, providing memorable skiing whether you are a beginner or an expert.

Grenoble – the host of the 1968 Winter Olympics, Grenoble offers the perfect gateway to the French Alps, with over 175 incredible ski resorts nearby including Morzine, Chamonix, Chamrousse, Les Deux Alpes, Alpe d’Huez and Avoriaz. On sale from Birmingham, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Lyon – flights on sale from Manchester Airport provides snow sports fans with direct access to several major French ski resorts such as Tignes, Les Arcs and Alpe d’Huez, as well a number of smaller ski resorts for those looking to get away from the crowds.

Geneva – flights on sale from eight UK bases (Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle). Geneva offers ski enthusiasts some of the very best ski resorts including Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys.

Salzburg – ski flights on sale from nine UK bases (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle). Salzburg opens-up the best of the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern to skiers.

Turin – the legacy of Turin’s 2006 Winter Olympics means that skiers can enjoy speedy transfers to well-established skiing resorts such as Pila, Vars, Le Corbier and Val d’Isere. With 400km of piste at the Milky Way area alongside the stunning mountainous backdrop of the Monterosa network, there is plenty to go at with services available from Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Innsbruck – skiers and snowboarders able to access the Tyrolean capital from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester. Innsbruck hosted the 1964 Winter Olympics and resorts such as Igls, Alpbach and St Anton am Arlberg make it a firm favourite with skiers and snow sports fans year in year out.

Barcelona (Andorra) – with ski flights on sale from Manchester, skiers and snowboarders can access the Andorra and the Pyrenees which host some of Europe’s best ski resorts including Grandvalira, La Molina, Pal-Arinsal and the mega-resort of Soldeu El Tarter.

A quick guide to ski destinations by base for Winter 21/22:

Belfast International – Salzburg

Birmingham – Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Salzburg and Turin.

Bristol – Chambery, Innsbruck and Salzburg

East Midlands – Geneva and Salzburg

Edinburgh – Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin

Glasgow – Geneva

Leeds Bradford – Chambery, Geneva and Salzburg.

London Stansted – Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck and Salzburg

Manchester – Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Lyon, Salzburg, Turin and Barcelona (Andorra)

Newcastle – Geneva, Grenoble and Salzburg.



