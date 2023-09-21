A camping and glamping site near Musselburgh has been awarded a five-star rating by VisitScotland with inspectors praising the quality of the facilities and describing the park and its grounds as ‘spotless’.

The rating makes Drummohr one of only 33 five-star camping and caravan parks sites across Scotland and one of four five-star sites in East Lothian.

Drummohr has undergone significant investment during the past two years since changing ownership, resulting in a range of improvements across the site.

These have included the refurbishment of holiday lodges with hot tubs, the opening of a licensed shop selling local produce, larger touring and tent pitches, upgrading of its amenity blocks, a new indoor campers’ kitchen, improved gardens and landscaping, a new children’s playground and high speed free WiFi. The team have also personalised glamping pods to provide themed family accommodation.

Angie Purves, the site manager, said: “The five-star rating is something the whole team has been working towards and the feeling when we opened the email to find out we’d achieved it was just amazing.”

She added: “We always aim to go that extra mile for our guests to ensure that their holiday experience is a home away from home. From complementary welcome baskets in the lodges on arrival, party packs available to celebrate special occasions, to towels for drying off wet dogs after a walk, it’s the little things that make all the difference.

“Our guests seem to really appreciate everything we do because many of them come back year after year to stay with us and regularly post great guest reviews thanking the team.”

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Recent research has shown that camping and staying in a caravan are popular choices for families holidaying in Scotland this year, so it is a fantastic achievement for this business”

Accommodation at Drummohr includes self-catering and luxury lodges with hot tubs, glamping pods and en-suite bothies, and both grass and hard-standing pitches for touring and tents, all with electric.

The family-friendly campsite also has themed wizard, adventure and fairy glamping pods, as well as family bothies and a large playground.

Dogs are welcome on the site which has its own scenic dog walk and dog-friendly accommodation with up to two dogs welcomed on its tent and touring pitches free of charge.

The site’s newly refurbished amenity blocks include underfloor heating, free hot showers, family friendly accessible bathrooms with baths, and indoor campers’ kitchen and laundry.

Open all year round, Drummohr is eight miles from Edinburgh, close to the beaches of East Lothian and Scotland’s golf coast and is near the John Muir Way for walkers and cyclists.

The site has excellent public transport links into Edinburgh, with the bus stop a five-minute walk and the train station a 15-minute walk. There is also a large park and ride nearby.

PICTURE: One of the newly refurbished lodges at Drummohr Camping and Glamping site near Edinburgh

