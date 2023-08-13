Just back from Realm VR at 600 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh. It’s in an office block (pictured) and, possibly, one you have passed many times without knowing what is inside.

Basically, the Realm VR package provides virtual reality games through a headset.

Not a gamer at home but it was a Secret Santa gift. Yes, I know it is August, but I’ve been busy.

The routine was explained simply by staff and on went the headset and seconds later I was fending off blue and red cubs and large blocks.

Great fun. I steered away from walking the plank 75 stories up but later I tried the golf game. That was too complicated for a novice so switched to fighting asteroids. Loved that.

Enjoyed the experience and I’m glad I stepped through the door of Realm VR.

Closed Monday and Tuesday but open from 2pm to 8pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...