First Minister, Humza Yousaf attended The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on Saturday night to watch the show for the very first time.

Seated in the Royal Gallery, Mr Yousaf was entertained by over 800 performers from across the globe and witnessed the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade burst into life with the sounds and colour of the Tattoo cast.

This year’s Show, entitled Stories, is a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, transporting audiences on a journey of ideas – from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage and showcasing an international cast telling tales that connect us through our unique and shared military and cultural heritages.

The Tattoo is running until 26 August 2023 and tickets can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk, on the phone on 0131 225 1188 or in person at the Tattoo Box Office at 1 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh.

REMT 11/12th August

REMT 11/12th August ALL photos Ian Georgeson

