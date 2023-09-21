ScottishPower have been announced as the title sponsor of the 2023 Scottish Women’s Football Awards and this follows the investment made by the green energy company as principal partner of both the Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Women’s Football.



The awards are on Saturday, November 25 at Hampden Park, Glasgow, and ScottishPower have also introduced a new award for the most sustainable club, recognising clubs that innovate and successfully navigate the challenges facing grassroots football.



Scottish Women’s Football CEO Aileen Campbell said: “There is still time to nominate via the SWF website to highlight the great stories throughout our game, from the premier league role models to the volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to open up opportunities for girls to play the game they love.”



Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said: “The women’s game has got off to a flying start this season and the awards are a brilliant way to recognise what the players and their teams are achieving and to showcase how they are inspiring women and girls the length and breadth of the country.”



Nominations are open until the end of September on the Scottish Women’s Football website here: https://scotwomensfootball.com/swf-annual-awards-2023/



