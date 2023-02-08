Jet2.com has announced more availability in their winter sun flights and holidays in Turkey and Cyprus as they put 32,000 more seats on sale.

The holidays to Dalaman in Turkey will have added capacity with around 15,000 additional seats on sale all the way to 20 November.

And there are more than 6,000 more seats from the UK to Antalya in November.

As well as Turkey there are holiday options in Cyprus by flying to Paphos with extra flights leaving in early December.

In addition to departures from Edinburgh Airport there are flights from all other major airports in the UK.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “In recent weeks we have expanded our programmes for this winter and summer, and today we are continuing to respond to strong demand by expanding our programme for next winter too. Adding capacity across many seasons shows just how popular our flights and package holidays continue to be, and we know this extra winter sunshine to Dalaman, Antalya and Paphos will be extremely popular with customers and independent travel agents. Once again we are demonstrating our commitment to Turkey and Cyprus, two stunning destinations which continue to be firm favourites with UK holidaymakers all year round including the winter.”

www.jet2.com www.jet2holidays.com

Jet2 aircraft

