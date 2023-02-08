ESMS has taken the decision to close its Boarding House, Dean Park House, on Queensferry Road in July 2025.
The school says it has weathered the pandemic well and numbers are strong and growing, however, boarding, which has always been a small part of the School, has not kept pace with their day places.
A spokesperson said: “We have loved offering a second home to our boarders over the last 60 years. It is an important part of our heritage, however, our school must continue to evolve and as we invest in our future, our focus must be on our day students, who represent the vast majority of our School community.
“The move will allow us to repurpose Dean Park House to expand our facilities for other areas of the School.
“We would like to thank all the members of staff who have gone over and above to support our boarders over the years. Dean Park House will remain open for another two years and we will continue to accept new boarders throughout this period.”
ESMS is a group of independent schools in Edinburgh formed by the former Mary Erskine School for Girls and Stewart’s Melville – which was formerly Daniel Stewart’s and Melville College (which began life in George Street).
Notable alumni of Daniel Stewart’s include international athlete, Jake Wightman, the MSP Daniel Johnson, the Calder brothers who played rugby for Scotland, artist Sir William Russell Flint and the most well-known Scottish Olympic swimmer, David Wilkie.
Mary Erskine was a philanthropist who died in 1707 but established a school for girls, initially the daughters of burgesses.
