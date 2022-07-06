Anthony Simpson has just been appointed as Principal of private schools known collectively as ESMS, comprising ESMS Junior School, The Mary Erskine School and Stewart’s Melville College. The latter is the imposing building on Queensferry Road.

Mr Simpson joined ESMS a year ago, as Head of Stewart’s Melville College. He will begin his new role in August, with plans already underway to recruit for a new Head of Stewart’s Melville College.

Ken Pritchard, ESMS Chair of Governors, said: “Anthony has had a strong influence on the ESMS community since his arrival last year. There was considerable external competition for the role but Anthony has shown himself to be an impressive leader with an ambitious vision for the future. We are truly excited at the prospects for ESMS with Anthony at the helm”

Mr Simpson, said: “I am really looking forward to the opportunity to work with and help shape the future of these three remarkable schools. ESMS already has a strong reputation in Edinburgh, and beyond, and my role will be to ensure that the quality and breadth of education that we offer continues to be world-class, as well as exploring new and innovative ways of enhancing the student experience going forwards.”

Erskine Stewart’s Melville School Senior Management Team

