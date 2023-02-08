Monarchs Academy have added Cumbrian Adam Roynon to their line-up along with Dayle Wood, a new name to British speedway.

Roynon (pictured) brings an extensive knowledge of British speedway to the team and he has the potential to be a big scorer in the National Development League.

Scott Wilson, the team’s new manager, believes Roynon the biggest bargain in the league and he added: “To be able to bring a rider of his quality and experience into the side on a 6.00 average is a coup for the club.

Wood has experience from Australia and the 28-year-old from Wagga Wagga in New South Wales has raced motorcycles since the age of six before switching to speedway in 2018.

He is a British passport holder with a British mother and is determined to develop his speedway career by moving around the world to race more.

Wilson added: “Any rider willing to travel to the other side of the world to further their career is a very motivated individual and my conversations with Dayle have only confirmed this to me. He’s not coming over here to sit behind anyone.”

So the Edinburgh Monarchs Academy line-up so far is Kyran Lyden, Mickie Simpson, Alex Spooner, Adam Roynon, Dayle Wood.

Like this: Like Loading...