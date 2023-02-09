New shop opening on Leith Walk

Just in time to take advantage of the new part of the tram line which will stop right outside their front door, Lauranne Bourgaux and her partner, Kieran Macrury are excited about their new shop. The premises on Haddington Place are now a groovy throwback is called Fifth Season Vintage, selling all kinds of unisex vintage clothing from the late 1960s to the early 2000s, focusing on quality timeless pieces, but also rare and unique pieces with a section for designer clothing. A lot of stock comes from Belgium, but other sources are top secret!

Until now Lauranne has sold everything online for the past four years and has done pop ups including one on George Street at egg & Co, but now it is time to put down their own roots.

Lauranne told us: “It has always been my dream. My dad had his own business, a CD and DVD shop for 30 years in Belgium so kind of grew up behind the counter. I used to play shop rather than with Barbie dolls.

“It has been difficult with Brexit increasing shipping costs, but we will stock lots of lovely vintage clothing, including shoes and accessories, including cowboy boots.”

The groovy shop opens on Friday at Haddington Place on Leith Walk.

Lauranne and Kieran of Fifth Season Vintage, the newest shop on Leith Walk PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Historic Environment Scotland open public consultation

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has opened a public consultation for everyone to shape the strategy for the country’s historic environment.

Neil Gray Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development has charged the body with updating their Strategy currently called Our Place in Time (OPiT).

The historic environment contributed £117 million to the country’s economy in 2021-22, and it supports employment and the development of skills as well as educational opportunities.

Adam Jackson, Head of Strategy and Policy at HES, said: “We know people in the Lothians feel strongly about Scotland’s heritage – we recently learned that 87% of people in the area said Scotland’s heritage is important to them. Given the diversity of the sector and the different ways in which this can manifest itself, we’re calling on them to make their voices heard and help us continue to champion Scotland’s past to make a better present and future against core agendas which have an impact on people’s lives, from economic recovery to equality and climate change.”

The consultation is open until 20 February 2023. To take part, visit the HES website.

Ryanair new routes

As a result of a multimillion pound investment in a new aircraft and additional crew at Edinburgh Airport, Ryanair is announcing six new routes from our capital’s airport this summer.

The new routes will take passengers to Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes and Venice as well as 63 other destinations in Ireland and Europe. There will also be an increase in the number of flights to the existing routes from Edinburgh with a total of 11 planes now based here which represent a total investment by the airline of $1.1 billion.

Ryanair has invested £100 million in a new Boeing 737-800 which will lead to 30 new jobs for pilots and cabin crew to fly 4.7 million passengers to and from Edinburgh this year.

An introductory fare of £29.99 for travel between April and October this year can be booked by midnight on 10 February. www.ryanair.com

Ryanair. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

New homes in Portobello from a row of old garages

Planning permission has been granted to convert a row of old garages into two family homes in Portobello. Local councillor Tim Jones objected.

Portobello homes

