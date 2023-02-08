Plans to knock down a row of derelict garages in Portobello to make way for two family homes have been given the go ahead.
Edinburgh councillors granted planning permission despite 40 local objections, after they visited the small site off East Brighton Crescent.
However the proposals were not backed by all members of the planning sub-committee this week with one saying he feared it would ‘cram too much into a very limited space’.
Residents also complained the new homes – described by one councillor as being “extremely attractive” – would be out of keeping with the Portobello conservation area and would overshadow neighbouring properties and invade privacy.
The existing four lock-up garages, situated at the end of Lee Crescent, will be demolished as the site is cleared for two semi-detached three-bed houses, both of which will have back gardens.
Work will also involve repositioning and rebuilding of the existing rear listed garden wall.
Planners said: “The two new houses will be one and a half storeys in height and of a contemporary design.
“The proposal will result in the creation of a satisfactory residential environment and will not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents and setting of the listed building.”
However, one objector argued the plans would result in “over-development” of the site.
They said: “The existing garages are not visually intrusive and are appropriate in scale and form. The creation of two, 2-storey dwellings is over ambitious for this site.”
Another called it “visually intrusive,” adding: “It overlooks the gardens of 2/3 East Brighton Crescent, impacting their privacy. The proposed garden is too small and keeps light out of the ground floor living areas.”
It was also feared that having no parking spaces for the homes would result in added pressure to “already congested” surrounding residential streets.
Following a site visit last week plans went before councillors at the City Chambers on Wednesday.
Cllr Jo Mowat praised the houses for being “extremely attractive and good use of space.”
Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan said: “We’re not looking at the conversion of a listed building, we’ve got some not particularly attractive and probably not particularly useful lock-ups there that are going to become family homes, although I appreciate people right now may be concerned about the change.”
Planning sub-committee member Cllr Tim Jones said he was concerned the redevelopment would be “cramming too much into a very limited space”.
He added: “The problems regarding the impact in terms of noise, privacy – it’s very difficult to come down one side or the other on this.
“I do have quite serious reservations about this. I just feel it’s crammed into too small a space.”
The committee granted full planning permission and listed building consent with Cllr Jones, who represents Portobello, noting his dissent.
by Donald Turvill
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Roynon and Wood named in Academy line-up
Monarchs Academy have added Cumbrian Adam Roynon to their line-up along with Dayle Wood, a new name to British speedway. Roynon (pictured) brings an extensive knowledge of British speedway to the team and he has the potential to be a big scorer in the National Development League. Scott Wilson, the team’s new manager, believes Roynon…
ESMS school to close boarding house
ESMS has taken the decision to close its Boarding House, Dean Park House, on Queensferry Road in July 2025. The school says it has weathered the pandemic well and numbers are strong and growing, however, boarding, which has always been a small part of the School, has not kept pace with their day places. A…
More seats made available this winter with Jet2.com
Jet2.com has announced more availability in their winter sun flights and holidays in Turkey and Cyprus as they put 32,000 more seats on sale. The holidays to Dalaman in Turkey will have added capacity with around 15,000 additional seats on sale all the way to 20 November. And there are more than 6,000 more seats…
Continue Reading More seats made available this winter with Jet2.com
Historic Environment Scotland open a public consultation
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has opened a public consultation for everyone to shape the strategy for the country’s historic environment. Neil Gray Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development has charged the body with updating their Strategy currently called Our Place in Time (OPiT). The historic environment contributed £117 million to the country’s economy in…
Continue Reading Historic Environment Scotland open a public consultation
Edinburgh project gets funding boost from UK Government green fund
Power Enable Solutions Ltd t/a REOptimize Systems in Edinburgh has received £660,854.40 from the UK Government in a round of funding for British entrepreneurs which develop greener technologies. A total of £24 million is being granted from the £19 million Energy Entrepreneurs Fund and a further £5 million will be available through the Local Industrial…
Continue Reading Edinburgh project gets funding boost from UK Government green fund
Local politicians react to Westminster Hall speech by Ukrainian president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to the UK today and visited the UK Parliament where hundreds of MPs listened to him speak in Westminster Hall. This included most of our local MPs who have offered their reactions to hearing him in person. Before he left to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and…
Continue Reading Local politicians react to Westminster Hall speech by Ukrainian president