Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has opened a public consultation for everyone to shape the strategy for the country’s historic environment.
Neil Gray Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development has charged the body with updating their Strategy currently called Our Place in Time (OPiT).
The historic environment contributed £117 million to the country’s economy in 2021-22, and it supports employment and the development of skills as well as educational opportunities.
Adam Jackson, Head of Strategy and Policy at HES, said: “We know people in the Lothians feel strongly about Scotland’s heritage – we recently learned that 87% of people in the area said Scotland’s heritage is important to them. Given the diversity of the sector and the different ways in which this can manifest itself, we’re calling on them to make their voices heard and help us continue to champion Scotland’s past to make a better present and future against core agendas which have an impact on people’s lives, from economic recovery to equality and climate change.”
In preparation for refreshing the OPiT strategy, HES surveyed people throughout the country to hear their views on heritage. The majority of Scots have strong feelings about heritage, saying it makes them feel proud (60%) and more connected to Scotland (81%).
Adam added: “It’s important to remember that Scotland’s heritage doesn’t just refer to iconic tourist attractions although these of course are hugely important. It encompasses a number of different aspects and contributions which impact people’s lives.
“It’s interesting that more than half (60%) of people we surveyed said their identity would be negatively affected if we lost Scotland’s heritage: it really is a pillar of our sense of self. Heritage impacts people, places and organisations in many different ways and this is a really important opportunity to have your voice heard as we set out the future direction for one of Scotland’s best-known assets.”
The consultation is open until 20 February 2023. To take part, visit the HES website.
HES manages many buildings and sites in Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood Park.
Roynon and Wood named in Academy line-up
Monarchs Academy have added Cumbrian Adam Roynon to their line-up along with Dayle Wood, a new name to British speedway. Roynon (pictured) brings an extensive knowledge of British speedway to the team and he has the potential to be a big scorer in the National Development League. Scott Wilson, the team’s new manager, believes Roynon…
ESMS school to close boarding house
ESMS has taken the decision to close its Boarding House, Dean Park House, on Queensferry Road in July 2025. The school says it has weathered the pandemic well and numbers are strong and growing, however, boarding, which has always been a small part of the School, has not kept pace with their day places. A…
More seats made available this winter with Jet2.com
Jet2.com has announced more availability in their winter sun flights and holidays in Turkey and Cyprus as they put 32,000 more seats on sale. The holidays to Dalaman in Turkey will have added capacity with around 15,000 additional seats on sale all the way to 20 November. And there are more than 6,000 more seats…
Continue Reading More seats made available this winter with Jet2.com
Derelict Portobello garages to make way for two homes
Plans to knock down a row of derelict garages in Portobello to make way for two family homes have been given the go ahead. Edinburgh councillors granted planning permission despite 40 local objections, after they visited the small site off East Brighton Crescent. However the proposals were not backed by all members of the planning…
Continue Reading Derelict Portobello garages to make way for two homes
Edinburgh project gets funding boost from UK Government green fund
Power Enable Solutions Ltd t/a REOptimize Systems in Edinburgh has received £660,854.40 from the UK Government in a round of funding for British entrepreneurs which develop greener technologies. A total of £24 million is being granted from the £19 million Energy Entrepreneurs Fund and a further £5 million will be available through the Local Industrial…
Continue Reading Edinburgh project gets funding boost from UK Government green fund
Local politicians react to Westminster Hall speech by Ukrainian president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to the UK today and visited the UK Parliament where hundreds of MPs listened to him speak in Westminster Hall. This included most of our local MPs who have offered their reactions to hearing him in person. Before he left to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and…
Continue Reading Local politicians react to Westminster Hall speech by Ukrainian president