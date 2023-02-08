Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has opened a public consultation for everyone to shape the strategy for the country’s historic environment.

Neil Gray Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development has charged the body with updating their Strategy currently called Our Place in Time (OPiT).

The historic environment contributed £117 million to the country’s economy in 2021-22, and it supports employment and the development of skills as well as educational opportunities.

Adam Jackson, Head of Strategy and Policy at HES, said: “We know people in the Lothians feel strongly about Scotland’s heritage – we recently learned that 87% of people in the area said Scotland’s heritage is important to them. Given the diversity of the sector and the different ways in which this can manifest itself, we’re calling on them to make their voices heard and help us continue to champion Scotland’s past to make a better present and future against core agendas which have an impact on people’s lives, from economic recovery to equality and climate change.”

In preparation for refreshing the OPiT strategy, HES surveyed people throughout the country to hear their views on heritage. The majority of Scots have strong feelings about heritage, saying it makes them feel proud (60%) and more connected to Scotland (81%).

Adam added: “It’s important to remember that Scotland’s heritage doesn’t just refer to iconic tourist attractions although these of course are hugely important. It encompasses a number of different aspects and contributions which impact people’s lives.

“It’s interesting that more than half (60%) of people we surveyed said their identity would be negatively affected if we lost Scotland’s heritage: it really is a pillar of our sense of self. Heritage impacts people, places and organisations in many different ways and this is a really important opportunity to have your voice heard as we set out the future direction for one of Scotland’s best-known assets.”

The consultation is open until 20 February 2023. To take part, visit the HES website.

HES manages many buildings and sites in Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood Park.

Holyrood Park. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...