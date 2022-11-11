Sinbad voyages from Fisherrow, over the sea, searching for fortune and finding romance with a runaway Princess-in-disguise during The Brunton pantomime this Christmas.

His interfering mammy follows in hot pursuit. Along the way there is nail-biting drama, dastardly pirates, riding on the back of a giant whale and ferocious creatures guarding hidden treasure.

Sinbad the Pantomime is a new production, produced by The Brunton, written and directed by award-winning, professional writer and theatre maker John Binnie.

John’s writing and directing has proved popular with Brunton audiences following Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018, Cinderella in 2019, Rapunzel the Pantomime family film in 2020 and the Hansel and Gretel the Pantomime in 2021.

The pantomime creative team includes set and costume designer Robin Mitchell, musical director Tommie Travers and Amy Robinson as choreographer. The costumes are being made by students of BA (Hons) Costume Design and Construction at Queen Margaret University.

Auditions took place in September to recruit the talented young chorus from across East Lothian and 24 young performers join the professional cast which sees the return of familiar faces Graham Crammond, Ross Donnachie, Isabella Jarrett, Wendy Seager and Eilidh Weir.

The new production includes local references, much-loved songs, outrageous costumes and shout outs and is said to be suitable for all the family from ages 4 to 104. It runs from November 23 to December 31 and tickets are available from 0131 653 5245 or thebrunton.co.uk

PICTURE: Graham Crammond, one of the stars of Sinbad

