Scottish Ballet’s spectacular production of The Snow Queen returns to the stage, after its sell-out tour in 2019, from Saturday, November 19 to Saturday, December 10.

Choreographer Christopher Hampson, the CEO/artistic director of Scottish Ballet, has made some changes to enhance the narrative, and he believes audiences might enjoy it even more.

The production is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale – which was also the basis for Frozen – and is set to the music of Rimsky-Korsakov performed live by the full Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

On to pantomime now and from Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, January 22 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs takes the stage.

A magical mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation and you have the perfect recipe to outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in what is billed as a “festive treat for all ages”.

Allan Stewart will be Nurse May, Grant Stott as The Man in the Mirror, Jordan Young as Muddles alongside Clare Gray as Princess Lavinia and Liz Ewing as the Wicked Queen. Francesca Ross will play the title role of Snow White and appearing as her heroic Prince will be Brian James Leys.

Dwarfs are Jamie John, Josh Bennett, Scott English, Andy Herd, Kyle Herd, Fergus Rattigan and Craig Salisbury and the panto is sponsored by McQueens Dairies.

Barrowland Ballet and Capital Theatres present The Gift which is a festive show for two to five-year-olds in The Studio at The Festival Theatre from Saturday, December 17 to Wednesday, January 4.

A shiny new toy. A mountain of discarded wrapping. A lonely child. Have you ever wondered why packaging and cardboard boxes are the most fun? Is the true gift the joy that can come from the imagination?



This is a story reversing the idea that it is the wrapping paper, the cardboard boxes and the bubble wrap that should be discarded, and reveals that playfulness, creativity and imagination are the true gifts.



This piece was commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Capital Theatres and Eden Court and is funded through Creative Scotland’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund.

Tickets are available from the box office on 0131 529 6000; groups of eight-plus and schools ring 0131 529 6005. Website capitaltheatres.com

PICTURE: Pantomime headliners enjoy a refreshment courtesy of McQueen Dairies, sponsors of the panto this year

