It’s fair to say Cher has made her mark on the world. From her dazzling outfits, diva persona and let’s not forget the surprise appearance in Mamma Mia 2.

It’s surprising to think that it has taken this long for there to be a musical surrounding her life, but this show does just that.

First starting in America in 2018, the brand-new musica has now arrived in the UK to perform in 17 cities with the expertise of choreographer, Oti Mabuse, and directed by Arlene Phillips.

A clever aspect of The Cher Show is that it spans out the performer’s career through three different personas who are all used to undertake three different periods of Cher’s Career – Milie O’Connell as ‘Babe’, Danielle Steers as ‘Lady’ and Debbie Kurup as ‘Star’.

Following the career of the pop star from her early childhood to the point in her life when she must reinvent her life choices all personas come together for certain scenes to reflect on her past life. In retrospect, they all share the same past life.

It could be easy to get confused throughout a performance that is quickly cutting and changing throughout but The Cher Show does it perfectly by clearly showing which generation of the star we were to expect next, all accomplished through the talent of the three main performers. Throughout the show, at no point is the audience confused about whether it is a tribute act or a musical.

Songs include ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, ‘Believe’ and ‘Strong Enough’, but the impact these songs provide in the show would not have been anywhere near as great if it wasn’t for the talent of the three Chers.

It is clear that their individual performances of Cher means a great deal to the three divas. From the accents to the singing to the personality – each one of them highlights all aspects of the star to portray her perfectly.

But through all the singing, acting, and dancing, it’s the lighting and stage design that really takes the show to the next level.

The bright lights and neon signs take the onlooker from a mere musical performance to a concert, and it does not matter whether a member of the audience is a fan or not, every aspect of the show comes together to get everyone on their feet and have a good time.

It truly is a show to turn back in time for and it is a musical worth seeing.

The Cher Show runs at the Festival Theatre until 15 October 2022. Tickets here.

