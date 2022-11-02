Allan Stewart and Grant Stott headline along with Jordan Young in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Festival Theatre over the Festive period.

Stewart will be Nurse May and Stott the The Man in the Mirror and with Jordan Young as Muddles in the pantomime from Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, January 22.

The panto has moved as the King’s Theatre closed in September 2022 for a facelift to improve facilities onstage and off, as well as preserving the heritage of the building.

Stewart said: “The excitement is building. Not long now till history is made. The King’s panto will be at the fabulous Festival Theatre. I have never played this theatre and I can’t wait to walk on that massive stage in my new frocks and hear 1900 mums, dads and children cheer.”

Stott said: “Anyone who knows me, knows just how excited I get about panto every year but this year has gone to a whole new level of excitement. I usually know what to expect, but this year I don’t. Moving to the Festival is just amazing as we’ll have a room and a stage twice as big as The King’s which is both very scary and very exciting all at the same time. Cannae wait.”

Clare Gray plays Princess Lavinia and Liz Ewing is the Wicked Queen with Francesca Ross in the title role of Snow White and appearing as her heroic Prince will be Brian James Leys.

The Magnificent Seven Dwarfs will be played by Jamie John, Josh Bennett, Scott English, Andy Herd, Kyle Herd, Fergus Rattigan and Craig Salisbury.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, who promise to bring the popular show to life with comedy, song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery.

