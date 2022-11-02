Join the St Andrew’s Children’s Society at their Adoption Information Evening on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 from 6pm to 8pm. The in-person event is taking place during this year’s Adoption Week Scotland at the Society’s Edinburgh office at 7 John’s Place in Leith.
Two of their experienced social workers will explain the different stages of the adoption process and they will be able to answer all questions.
The society will also have one of their “amazing adopters” at the event who will be able to relate the story of their experiences of adopting a child and also answer any questions.
A spokesperson for St Andrew’s said: “Whatever stage you are at in your adoption journey, be it just starting to think about adoption or really sure that you want to adopt, join us to find out what it’s like to adopt a child and how to take that next, important step.”
Here’s what some of the adopters have said about adopting through St Andrew’s Children’s Society:
“St Andrew’s Children’s Society make miracles happen every day, for the kids that need families, and the grown-ups that want to become parents.”
“The selfless support from this organisation is priceless, as is the dedication of its highly trained and intuitive staff.”
“St Andrew’s Children’s Society use this really lovely term, it’s about forming forever families. It’s not about finding any old home for a child, it’s about finding the right home for them as well as fitting into the lives we are able to give them.”
The society welcomes enquiries to adopt from all members of the community including single people, people from the LGBTQ+ community, people who follow a faith and people who do not follow a faith.
How to Book a Ticket
You can book a ticket on Eventbrite and you will then be sent an email reminder about the event.
How to Find Out More
If you would like to speak to someone before the event please call 0131 454 3370. You can also send an email and the Society will get back to you: info@standrews-children.org.uk
Where the Event Will Take Place
St Andrew’s Children’s Society 7 John’s Place Edinburgh EH6 7EL
