The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer Crossroads Pantomimes, will take centre stage at The Festival Theatre from Saturday, 25 November 2023 to Sunday, 31 December 2023, and will star Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young.

Allan will play ‘Mrs Smee’, Grant will play ‘Captain Hook’ and Jordan will play ‘Smee’ and the trio delighted audiences this Christmas in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres said: “This year’s panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, has been a huge treat on the bigger Festival Theatre stage so we can’t wait to see it transformed into Neverland this coming Christmas for The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan. As ever we’re delighted to welcome back Allan, Grant and Jordan – linchpins of our Capital Theatres family and beloved audience favourites who are sure to delight as dame extraordinaire Mrs Smee, the dastardly Captain Hook and Smee.”

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison said: “Allan, Grant and Jordan are an essential part of so many families’ festive celebrations in Edinburgh and we’re delighted to be announcing their return for Christmas 2023 in our brand-new production of The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

“Planning is already underway for this swashbuckling adventure and we’ll be announcing more cast for the 2023 production later in the spring.”

Allan Stewart, has enjoyed an extensive career in stand-up, music and musical theatre for a number of decades. On stage Allan has appeared in numerous Royal Variety Performances and performed to critical acclaim in the Olivier Award-winning musical Jolson the Musical. A mainstay of pantomime, Allan has appeared at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh almost every year since 1998 and holds the venue’s record for playing Dame more times than any other actor. Last month he joined his panto co-stars in a standout cameo on BBC’s River City.

Grant Stott (pictured) is aBBC Radio Scotlandpresenter and panto veteran and this will mark his 29th pantomime, and the 23rd consecutive season for Capital Theatres. Grant can be heard on Grant Stott’s Vinyl Collective (BBC Radio Scotland) and plays Sam Spiller in BBC’s River City.

Jordan Young is best-known for playing bad boy Alex Murdoch in River City, a role for which he won a Best Scottish Actor award. He’s also known as PC Jack McLaren in BBC Scotland’s BAFTA-winning improvised comedy series Scot Squad.

Like this: Like Loading...