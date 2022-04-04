Featuring hits Sunshine on Leith, I’m On My Way, Letter from America and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), ‘Sunshine on Leith’ is both a funny and moving story about Davy and Ally, two soldiers from Edinburgh returning to their hometown after serving in war-torn countries, who are questioning what ‘home’ really means.

With the soundtrack from world-renowned Leithers The Proclaimers, ‘Sunshine on Leith’ is a fresh new production of an audience favourite.

Rhiane Drummond (Yvonne), Blythe Jandoo (Liz), Keith Jack (Ally) and Connor Going (Davy) © 2022 J.L. Preece

‘Sunshine on Leith’s’ cast is led by Keith Jack and Connor Going, playing fellow service members and best friends Ally and Davy. Keith Jack is best-known for BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do where he was runner-up in the popular BBC talent show. His extensive theatre credits include the UK tours of Fame and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat while Connor’s credits include last year’s Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of Wind in the Willows and the touring production of The Choir of Man.

Starring alongside them are Scottish singer Alyson Orr as Jean, Rhiane Drummond as Yvonne, Blythe Jandoo as Liz, and Keith Macpherson and Rachael McAllister as husband-and-wife Rab and Hazel.

The cast is completed by Jessica Brydges, Meg Chaplin, Richard Colvin, Anna Fordham, James Hudson, Kit Orton, and, making his professional stage debut, Richie Spencer.

Rhiane Drummond (Yvonne), Blythe Jandoo (Liz), Keith Jack (Ally) and Connor Going (Davy) © 2022 J.L. Preece

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres said: “We’re beyond excited to be co-producing ‘Sunshine on Leith’ with Pitlochry Festival Theatre as the King’s final show before its transformational redevelopment and today we welcome our fantastic cast to visit theatre and take a wee tour around Leith. For Capital Theatres, producing this show expands on our ambition to be at the heart Scotland’s theatre community, developing Scottish talent – which this cast is brimming with.

“‘Sunshine on Leith’ will also be a fitting swan-song to The King’s as we know it, before it re-emerges as a re-invigorated world-class theatre and thriving community hub.”

Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre said: “I’ve wanted to make Stephen Greenhorn’s fantastic Scottish musical (with many classics from The Proclaimers) for years. It is an uplifting, hopeful story about family, responsibility, and love. And the musical itself is the perfect blend of singing, drama, music, and dancing.

Sunshine on Leith cast. © 2022 J.L. Preece

“This will be a brand new production performed by an incredibly talented Ensemble of actor-musicians and it’s being made by a brilliant creative team at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Capital Theatres. I am looking forward to co-directing with Ben Occhipinti, as both of us have greatly missed making memories with audiences. After everything that has happened, this wonderful musical offers us the chance to really celebrate life.”

‘Sunshine on Leith’ is directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman and the Theatre’s Associate Director Ben Occhipinti, designed by Adrian Rees, with lighting by Kate Bonney, musical direction by Richard Reeday, costume design by Julie Carlin and movement by Lesley Hutchison.

King’s Theatre, Edinburgh

Tue 7 to Sat 18 June 2022 Matinees and Evenings available

www.capitaltheatres.com | 0131 529 6000

Like this: Like Loading...