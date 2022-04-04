Entries for the The Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce business awards were at a record high with Pentland Material Supply (Midlothian) confirmed as the best high growth business.



Best Innovation in Business winner was Skyrora from Midlothian and the Best Environmental Impact business was Ocean Plastic Pots of East Lothian.



The Best Commitment to Youth Development was Midlothian company MacTaggart Scott and the Best Community Impact winner was ELCAP (East Lothian and Midlothian).



Hoods Honey from East Lothian was the Family Business of the Year and the New Business of the Year was Seilich from Midlothian. SME of the Year was Illuminate Technology from Midlothian and the Resilient Business of the Year was Gigi’s Italian restaurant in Midlothian.



The Local Hero was Councillor John McMillan, Provost and spokesman for Economic Development & Tourism, East Lothian Council

Karen Ritchie, chief executive of Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, said: “After such a tough period for companies, the innovation and determination shown by our two regions business community demonstrates resilience and resourcefulness that is unique to the Midlothian and East Lothian.”

PICTURE: Sally Gouldstone of Seilich, James McGeechan of MacTaggart Scott, Amanda Stewart of Illuminate Technology Ltd, Luigi Pia of Gigi’s Restaurant, Nicky Finnegan of Skyrora, Alan Noble of Pentland Material Supply and Karen Cowe of ELCAP.

Like this: Like Loading...