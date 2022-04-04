Name – Stephen McNamara

Political Party – Independent

Ward – Inverleith



As the only independent candidate on the Inverleith ballot, I am uniquely placed to represent you without ties to predetermined policies imposed on the other candidates.

This allows me to approach each challenge with an open mind, to make decisions on a case by case basis, where I can serve your needs individually and fairly. As much as I have my own personal biases on what should and shouldn’t be done by the council, it is important to me to be able to put that to the side and be able to concentrate on helping individuals on a one to one basis.

I feel that I can better serve you in this way to make sure that you can access services as promised by councils past and present.



In my life, I have seen far too much suffering and poverty. One of the biggest obstacles in many people’s lives is the way their local authority fails to serve them. I hope, with all my heart, that I can help each person find the best way to improve their own lives when they reach out to me for help. Even if I am not elected, I am still available.

I do not need to be elected to put pressure on service providers and to give you the confidence to be the best you can be.



Looking at me now, you would not know that I ended up homeless, sleeping under a bridge, with nothing but the clothes I had on my back. With the help and confidence given by good people from their own generosity, not from taxpayer’s pockets, I overturned my circumstances.

There are no obstacles that you cannot overcome, and I want to inspire you to be the best that you can be.

Stephen McNamara out litter picking in the ward where he is standing for council

