Name Dr Shelly-Ann Brown

Dr Shelly-Ann Brown Political Party Scottish National Party

Scottish National Party Ward Craigentinny/ Duddingston

Craigentinny/ Duddingston

What is your story?

I came to Scotland in 2014 to pursue my PhD in Economics at Edinburgh Napier University. I loved Scotland so much that I got married, started working, and settled in the city.

I have worked in the education and private sector as a business support executive, academic researcher, and currently an education curriculum developer. Outside of my day job, I am actively involved in championing for the rights of the vulnerable within the community.

As a policy officer in my country of birth – Trinidad and Tobago, I was instrumental in amending existing bills, which brought an end to child marriages across all religious groups. I sit on various executive committees and advisory boards in Scotland offering strategic direction, insights, and contributing to discussions surrounding equality matters and development.

Some of these include the Economic Lead contributing to Scotland’s community development. We engage continual grassroots intervention by identifying & addressing the unique challenges faced by the marginalized and minority ethnics; the NHS Lothian – Legacy of Atlantic Slave Trade, Engender (as Vice-convener and Treasurer).

I am also the current Women’s Officer of the SNP National BAME network. I am an expert contributor on STV, the Daily Record, and a member of the Economic Development Association Scotland (EDAS) and Women in Journalism Scotland (WiJ).

https://www.napier.ac.uk/about-us/news/grads-18-shellyannjulien-clare-taylor

What are the main issues you will campaign on – both as a party and personally?

I am passionate about addressing and eradicating social deprivation and poverty, as this is integral in building a safer and prosperous community. Every citizen should be entitled to equal access to economic resources and not just a selected few or class. This can be achieved through education that develops an entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, generating business opportunities for the community and our country, secondly appropriate monitoring of progress by our government, and thirdly a culture change – where citizens feel confident and assured that the structures put in place to achieve independence will improve our economic wellbeing.

Furthermore, as the world becomes increasingly aware of the damaging effects of climate change, Scotland’s ambitious targets mean the local community will play a part. Creating green spaces to improve residents’ quality of life and environmental conditions will be one aspect of addressing decarbonisation.

Additionally, the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown created an extra workload for existing and many first-time carers. This testifies of the rising numbers of new carers over the years. I will work to improve health and social policies that work in favour of supporting our paid and unpaid carers.

The proportion of people from minority backgrounds has risen in recent decades and so has their representation in political and public positions. Currently, the local government SNP candidates are as diverse as it has ever been with more women, ethnic minority and people of disability joining. More representation of people from ethnic minorities in elected office would encourage and inspire others from similar backgrounds to get involved in every sphere of leadership allowing them to contribute.



What do you consider to be your or your party’s achievements or legacy during the last council session?

Ambitions that promote £1.3bn of investment to generate 21,000+ jobs and putting areas like robotics & data science is a move toward poverty eradication. Furthermore, as well as building new schools, we have invested around £170m in the last 5 years in our existing schools. Upgrades to buildings across the board making every classroom the best learning environment it can be, it fosters innovation and entrepreneurial spirit at an early stage.

Responding to the damaging effects of COVID, we’ve paid out more than £16m in support to individuals & families who needed it most through COVID. Including most recently a package of £6.4m to help people cope with the Tory cost of living crisis. To businesses, we’ve processed more than £260m in SNP Government support paying out more than any other Council in Scotland- helping to keep our businesses surviving & thriving through the enormous challenges of the last 2 years. We’ve also supported the creation of 3,500 new businesses, helping people start their own businesses before & through COVID- demonstrating that small businesses are the lifeblood of our Capital’s economy.

Additionally, we’ve approved a £858m Council house investment plan which will improve the quality of our existing Council houses. tackle issues like dampness & invest in the fabric of the buildings common stairs to better insulate Council homes. We’ve built 5,500 affordable homes across Edinburgh – part of the biggest build programme in Scotland and approved a £1.9Bn programme to build another 4,400 Council homes. This will help ensure all residents are in suitable & affordable accommodation.

Promoting a greener society, we’ve surpassed the Council’s 2020 carbon emissions target, going well beyond the 42% 2020 target to achieve around a 60% drop in emissions- with much of that drop delivered in the last 5 years. Furthermore, we’ve secured £7.7m to dramatically improve communal recycling facilities across the city. This will support residents who want to recycle more & reduce residual waste to reduce carbon emissions further

In social care, we’ve increased Care staff wages by around 30% investing in Carers’ pay over the last 5 years to support staff delivering lifeline services. Additionally, in an attempt to address delayed discharges, we’ve reduced this considerably by 60%, meaning far more people are getting out of hospital and back home with the social care support they need to live independently.



What is the thing that few people would know about you?

I am the first in my family line to receive a university degree, and I’ve gone beyond that and achieved four including a PhD.

