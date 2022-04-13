When the big figures in any political party are followed by the press, it usually means there is a national or international matter deemed worthy of their attention.

Today was such a day in Almond Ward where Ruth Davidson and Douglas Ross met up with local candidate James Hill at Davidson’s Mains Park to help deliver leaflets on his behalf.

On one street a couple of householders came out to hand the Conservative party leaflets back. One of them told The Edinburgh Reporter: “I don’t trust Tories. Nobody should vote for Tories. Brexit is one thing, pensions is another, the National Health Service is going down the tubes. I think they are corrupt – it is unbelievable how corrupt.”

Another member of the public told us that he likes Boris Johnson, and will vote for the Conservative candidate, James Hill, in Almond as there is in his view no alternative. He questioned how many other people also broke the rules, although said he hadn’t himself. He said: “I think he is doing a very very good job, 99% of the time, 1% maybe not.” When asked what he thought about the £37 billion spent on an NHS Test and Trace App under the leadership of government appointee, Dido Harding, he claimed not to know anything about it.

Local candidate James Hill hopes the national issues will not overshadow the matters which need to be sorted out in Edinburgh and @Douglas4Moray calls on his own experience as a councillor believing voters will return Conservative councillors because they will deliver pic.twitter.com/0MghCWIVuf — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) April 13, 2022

And the BBC cameraman was in place to capture one very disgruntled voter who threw the leaflet back out of the door.

Local candidate James Hill said: “I am hoping that whatever is happening in the parliamentary space people can at least see that the issues we are going through on a local basis hit hard with them. There are things that need to be sorted out within the city and clearly our manifesto is a good plan to try and do that. I can understand where people are coming from however these are local issues and I wouldn’t want anybody to cut their nose off to spite their face.”

Mr Hill spoke of the diverse population in the area saying that there are lots of challenges and differences there. He said: “I have a plan to target each of the areas and find out what is best for the people that live here from Muirhouse to Cramond and Kirkliston. There are still a lot of things that I do need to get my head around and work out for the people who live here and I will deal with that as best as I possibly can.”

The Conservatives launched their manifesto last week outside the City Chambers which sets out their aims to Clean Up Edinburgh.

The candidates in Almond ward include:

Workers Party of Britain – BAILLIE, Annemarie

Scottish Green Party – BROUGH, Andrew – Read his profile here.

Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – GEDDES, Stewart

Scottish Labour Party – HESSLER, Fred Read his profile here.

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HILL, James Read his profile here.

Scottish Liberal Democrats – LANG, Kevin

Scottish National Party (SNP) – WORK, Norrie Read his profile here.

Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNG, Louise

Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNIE, Lewis James

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...